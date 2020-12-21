Justin Timberlake’s first album is mostly songs rejected by Michael Jackson

Justin Timberlake’s first album is mostly songs rejected by Michael JacksonMonday, December 21, 2020
|
Most of the songs on Justin Timberlake’s first solo album were previously
rejected by Michael Jackson.
That’s according to Pharrell Williams who produced the album, Justified.
Pharrell, an acclaimed artiste, producer and songwriter, said the majority of the songs that made the final cut on Timberlake’s album were initially intended for Jackson.
“We sent him pretty much all the stuff you guys are hearing on the first Justified album — that’s all Michael stuff,”Pharrell revealed on the Drink Champs show. “All but one song, they were written for Michael.”
However, Jackson’s manager killed that dream, Pharrell continued. “John McClain was his manager at the time. John McClain was like, ‘Man, Michael don’t want that s–t! He want the s–t you givin’ Noreaga!'”
It all worked out for Timberlake, who was making his debut from the superstar group, NSYNC, as the album went to be certified triple platinum and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.
