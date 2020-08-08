Juventus fires coach after Champions League exit

Juventus fires coach after Champions League exitSaturday, August 08, 2020
|
Juventus
fired coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after his first season in charge ended
with the team’s Champions League exit.
Despite winning the Italian title, Sarri paid the price for the round-of-16 loss to Lyon on Friday.
“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football,” the team said.
Sarri also left Chelsea last year after only one season in charge — despite winning the Europa League with the London club.
While he led Juventus to a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, the Bianconeri never really adapted to his quick-passing style and lost four of 12 matches during the restart.
What’s more is that amid so much dominance domestically, the true test for any Juventus coach comes in the Champions League — a competition the club has not won since 1996.
