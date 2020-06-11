K-Lion: Trinidadâ€™s rising dancehall star dies at 26

K-Lion: Trinidadâ€™s rising dancehall star dies at 26Thursday, June 11, 2020
|
The
growing dancehall fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago now mourns the loss of
young talented deejay K-Lion, who died on Wednesday (June 10).
Born Kwinton Thomas, K-Lion was a 26-year-old native of the Belmont community in the capital Port of Spain.
Details are not clear at this time, however, per local reports, K-Lion suffered a medical emergency during his visit to Miami, Florida. The Extraordinary singjay reportedly collapsed following a seizure and died from a heart attack shortly after.
K-Lion, whoâ€™s been in the rebranded â€˜Trinibadâ€™ dancehall scene since 2018, rose to acclaim a year later as the young lyricist released his hit single Malandros.
The song has racked up over 3.8 million views on YouTube alone. His versatile songs are also available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.
Already, hundreds of fans as well as members of the Trinbago entertainment fraternity have expressed their sadness at K-Lionâ€™s passing, hailing the young virtuoso for being one of the better dancehall artistes of his time.
Trinidadian radio and television personality, Kwesi Lee, more popularly known as SupaHype, explained that the young artist had done something that couldnâ€™t be done in the past for Belmont, peace.
SupaHype said K-Lion penetrated and bridged the gap between many factions in the Belmont community.
