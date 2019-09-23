Kabaka Pyramid blazes through Europe and Japan

Kabaka Pyramid blazes through Europe and JapanMonday, September 23, 2019
Reggae artiste Kabaka Pyramid has had one of his best musical
summers to date after being featured in a major international track and
embarking on a European tour.
In May, English electronic group Chase and Status featured Kabaka on a song called Murder Music. The accompanying music video has racked up more than 620,000 views on YouTube.
Things didn’t stop there for Kabaka, as the entertainer managed to grace more than 30 stages in Europe during his tour.
“The tour itself has been long. Very long. But nuff progress made and more doors knocked down,” Kabaka said.
The Never Gonna Be A Slave singer then kicked off his debut Japan tour that saw him stopping in seven major cities in the country.
“Japan has always been up there on my bucket list of countries to visit, so I’m naturally very excited,” he said before his stint in the country began.
And when the tour ended, Kabaka expressed gratitude.
“It was a priceless experience, and every promoter for the work put in to plant the seeds inna di Far East. From myself and @876abisabi… SUMMER TOURING IS OVER! FINALLY! I can sleep now,” he said last week.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
