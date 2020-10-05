Kabaka Pyramid’s mom donating part proceeds from face mask sales to charity

One positive

thing that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic is that Kabaka Pyramid’s

mom will be donating some of the proceeds from her face mask business to charity.

The reggae singer recently shared that his mother started a face mask business, Mars Masks & More, after COVID-19 entered Jamaica’s shores in March.

And now he is helping her to promote it.

“During the plandemic Moms put her time and sewing skills to good use making hundreds of masks and even started her own business (did the website herself). @marsmasksandmore. Part of the proceeds go towards helping an orphanage in Mozambique,” Kabaka said in an Instagram post on Monday.

He is now encouraging people to support the venture.

Mars Masks & More provides reusable, washable, breathable and fashionable face masks for kids and adults. The masks, which are available in various prints, are sold for between US$5.99 and US$7.99.