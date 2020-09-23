Kamila McDonald is now a brand ambassador for Samsung CaribbeanWednesday, September 23, 2020
|
Celebrity
trainer and wellness enthusiast Kamila McDonald is now a brand ambassador for
Samsung Caribbean.
McDonald made the announcement while showing off a new Samsung device recently.
â€œGood Morning!!! Ÿ™‚â¤ï¸â˜€ï¸ Guess whoâ€™s @samsungcrbn â€˜s newest Jamaican ambassador !!!Ÿ™‹Ÿ¾â€â™€ï¸Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ¥°Ÿ‰ Join me on my journey as I explore the POWERHOUSE phoneâ€”Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨ Swipe for the reveal â˜ºï¸Any Samsung family in the house ?? If youâ€™re in Jamaica, the Note 20 IS HERE!!! You can get yours at the official #Samsung store in Tropical plaza,â€ she said in an Instagram post last week.
McDonald, who is the ex-wife of Jah Cure, is also a brand ambassador for Suzuki Jamaica and Canopy Insurance Ltd. In addition, she is the founder and CEO for Well Fit Club.
