Celebrity

trainer and wellness enthusiast Kamila McDonald is now a brand ambassador for

Samsung Caribbean.

McDonald made the announcement while showing off a new Samsung device recently.

“Good Morning!!! Ÿ™‚â¤ï¸â˜€ï¸ Guess who’s @samsungcrbn ‘s newest Jamaican ambassador !!!Ÿ™‹Ÿ¾â€â™€ï¸Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ¥°Ÿ‰ Join me on my journey as I explore the POWERHOUSE phone—Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ✨✨✨✨ Swipe for the reveal ☺ï¸Any Samsung family in the house ?? If you’re in Jamaica, the Note 20 IS HERE!!! You can get yours at the official #Samsung store in Tropical plaza,†she said in an Instagram post last week.

McDonald, who is the ex-wife of Jah Cure, is also a brand ambassador for Suzuki Jamaica and Canopy Insurance Ltd. In addition, she is the founder and CEO for Well Fit Club.