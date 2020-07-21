Kanye goes on bizarre Twitter rant, announces new album date

Late Monday night (July 20), Twitter witnessed what many were describing as the mental breakdown of Kanye West. It started with a single post of Micheal Jackson’s music video, Black or White, and then Kanye got into with, firing targets at his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me,” he wrote.

In another tweet, Kanye told fans that the movie Get Out was about him.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted.

He continued, “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

Jordan Peele’s film Get Out, details how some creepy mental health practitioners use dark methods on their guests.

At one point, Kanye even accused NBC of putting Bill Cosby in prison.

As many on the platform expressed their concern about the mental state of Kanye, the hashtag #PrayforYe began trending.

But as the night went on, Kanye decided to shift focus, “Ima focus on the music now,” he wrote, after deleting most of his earlier tweets.

And then an announcement: “DONDA coming this Friday,” a seeming reference to his previously announced upcoming album.