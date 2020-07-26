Kanye promised an album but delivered its artwork instead

Just over a week ago Kanye West said he would release his

In anticipation of the release, West shared a picture of the album’s tracklist last week, adding that he would deliver an accompanying movie.

DONDA ALBM CVR — ye (@kanyewest) pic.twitter.com/Wb9Ql1mSriJuly 25, 2020

Well, it’s two days past the due date and the rapper’s tenth studio album hasn’t made an appearance, instead he shared a picture of the project’s cover yesterday.

The delay may be understandable after the week he has had, including an online blowup which saw him lash out at wife Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, and culminating in a public apology on the platform yesterday.