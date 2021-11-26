Kanye says God will bring him and Kim back together

Kanye West is still holding out hope that he and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian-West will get back together. In fact, the 44-year-old rapper believes it is God’s will.

Kim filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February. But on Wednesday (November 24) Kanye declared to an audience in the downtown LA district of Skid Row that God will bring him and Kim back together again.

“The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed. In all these relationships we’ve made mistakes, I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” he said.

He said when he and Kim eventually reunite, their relationship will serve as a testimony.

“But when the Kingdom (God)… brings Kimye [the nickname given to the couple] together, there’s gonna (be) millions of families that are gonna be influenced and see that they can overcome the work of the separation of trauma that the devil that used to capitalise and keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” he said.

The rapper who has legally changed his name to Ye last month was dropping off 1,000 meals for the community.

Kanye, who has in the past expressed his dislike for reality television of which his estranged wife is a superstar, rebuked media entities E, Hulu and Disney, and was adamant that he would be the one guiding his family’s narrative.

“I am the priest of my home,” he said. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So when I’m out the house, I got house right next to the house. I am doing everything to be right next to the situation… I’m tryna express this way in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back at home,” he said.

His declaration comes days after Kim was reported to be dating comedian Pete Davidson.