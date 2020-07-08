Kanye had COVID, no longer supports Trump and would run the US like Wakanda

This year keeps getting weirder, and we’re only halfway through!

Kanye West announced that he would run for president of the United States on the nation’s Independence Day, July 4.

Cut to three days later and he’s telling Forbes magazine that not only is he running, a government led by him would be organised similarly to that of the nation of Wakanda.

Now, if you know the country, then you’re as confused as those who do not will be after reading further. Spoiler alert! Wakanda does not exist because it is a fictional territory located in Africa as depicted in comics and the Black Panther movie.

In four hours of interview that Forbes described as “rambling”, the rapper said he will no longer support Trump who he said was the “closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to be still part of the conversation.”

The design mogul also said he had coronavirus back in February which saw him suffering from “chills, shaking in bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.” The Stronger rapper also said someone told him Drake also has the virus and joked “Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Regarding his announced run for presidency, West said God granted him clarity and that it’s “time”. He insisted that he was not “crazy” and that everything artistes go through from touring to external influences can start having an effect. “It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn’t the time. Now it’s time. And we’re not going crazy, we’re going Yeezy, it’s a whole ‘notha level now. N-O-T-H-A.”

Regarding his leadership of the United States being organised similar to Wakanda’s, he said A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda.

“But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free. Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes.”