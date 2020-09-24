Kanye says he’ll give his share of masters back to G.O.O.D. Music artistes

Kanye West is in a giving mood. In his latest ongoing attempts to change the music industry, the billionaire rapper has made a promise to give back G.O.O.D Music artistes the 50 per cent share of their masters that he owns.

I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters— ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

G.O.O.D Music Records was started by West in 2004. The acronym stands for ‘Getting Out Your Dreams’. The label is home to artistes like Big Sean, Pusha-T, Teyana Taylor, Valee, Francis and the Lights. So, if West follows through with this promise, he’ll be giving up millions of dollars.

But who knows, West might just keep this promise, as he is now embroiled in a battle with Universal to claim his maters. If anything, he understands the importance of ownership.