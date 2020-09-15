Kanye says he’s the new ‘Moses’

Ohhh, it looks like those

The rapper has been tweeting up a storm since Monday, and now apparently, he’s the new Moses. Yes, you read that right, BUZZ Fam, being ‘Yesus’ (as close as respectable to ‘Jesus’) was not enough for this billionaire, he needs to be Moses as well.

West went on to compare the music industry and the NBA to slave ships, and that he refused to “argue with black men on labels we don’t own”, adding: ” I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. “

West went on to compare the music industry and the NBA to slave ships, and that he refused to "argue with black men on labels we don't own", adding: "I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony."

"I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I'm putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I'm the new Moses."

“I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people.

“I’m the new Moses.”

West also tweeted that he wouldn’t release any more music “till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me”.

That tweet, however appeared to have been deleted.