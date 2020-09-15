Kanye says he’s the new ‘Moses’Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|
Ohhh, it looks like those
The rapper has been tweeting up a storm since Monday, and now apparently, he’s the new Moses. Yes, you read that right, BUZZ Fam, being ‘Yesus’ (as close as respectable to ‘Jesus’) was not enough for this billionaire, he needs to be Moses as well.
West went on to compare the music industry and the NBA to slave ships, and that he refused to “argue with black men on labels we don’t own”, adding: ” I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. “
“I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people.
“I’m the new Moses.”
West also tweeted that he wouldn’t release any more music “till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me”.
That tweet, however appeared to have been deleted.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy