Kanye seeking to legally change his name to ‘Ye’

Hip hop artiste Kanye West has began legal proceedings in order to change his name to ‘Ye’.

According to reports, the rapper cited personal reasons behind the impending name change in documents filed in court in Los Angeles.

His use of ‘Ye’ came to prominence in June 2018 as the title of his eight studio album. He then followed it up with a tweet in September when he wrote “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE”.

Kanye has also indicated that the word is of religious significance .

“I believe ‘Ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible and in the Bible it means you” he said in a radio interview in 2018.

His actions comes as he is set to release his latest studio album ‘Donda’.