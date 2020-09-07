Kanye ‘walks on water’ during Sunday service

Kanye ‘walks on water’ during Sunday serviceMonday, September 07, 2020
|
One thing about Kanye West, you never know what he’s coming with next.
Kanye had the most dramatic entrance during his Sunday service in Atlanta, where the rapper and businessman, appeared to ‘walk on water’.
Of course, it was nothing but a stunt, which was achieved by walking on a translucent platform hidden just beneath the surface of the pond. He was accompanied by his seven-year-old daughter North and four-year-old son Saint. The moment was captured by his wife, Kim Kardashian-West.
Kanye started his weekly Sunday Service celebration last year, where he performs and pray alongside a gospel choir.
For this service, Lakewood Church senior pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen, 57, was invited to deliver a sermon, which he did, while ‘walking on water’ too.
“I’m watching these fine men and women singing, looks like they’re walking on the water. And my mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water.
I could imagine Peter thought, “Jesus, what are you talking about? That’s impossible! I can’t do that,” he preached.
“I think we all have that at times in life where we think, “God’s telling me to do something. I’m feeling down on the inside,” but we don’t feel qualified. We don’t have the experience. I can’t sing like them. I can’t invent like Kanye.
But God doesn’t put a dream in your heart and then not give you the ability to do it. I’ve learned in life, you have to choose between your comfort and your calling,” he said.
