Kanye West accepts defeat in US elections

Kanye West accepts defeat in US electionsWednesday, November 04, 2020
|
Rapper Kanye West has accepted his predictable defeat in his US presidential bid. But he is already making plans to run again in 2024.
Against a backdrop of the US electoral map in red and blue, a smirking Kanye tweeted: “Welp. Kanye 2024.” His tweet was also accompanied by an emoji of a white dove.
His mood is in contrast to the confidence he exuded on Tuesday when he told fans that he had cast his vote.
“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.,” he tweeted.
The 43-year-old artiste appeared on pre-printed ballots in just 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.
Interestingly, he managed to bag some 50,000 votes.
Ballot counting continues in the US, and no winner has yet been declared.
