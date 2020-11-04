Kanye West accepts defeat in US elections

Rapper Kanye West has accepted his predictable defeat in his US presidential bid. But he is already making plans to run again in 2024.

Against a backdrop of the US electoral map in red and blue, a smirking Kanye tweeted: “Welp. Kanye 2024.” His tweet was also accompanied by an emoji of a white dove.

His mood is in contrast to the confidence he exuded on Tuesday when he told fans that he had cast his vote.

“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.,” he tweeted.

The 43-year-old artiste appeared on pre-printed ballots in just 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

Interestingly, he managed to bag some 50,000 votes.

Ballot counting continues in the US, and no winner has yet been declared.