Kanye West and Jay-Z are the highest-paid hip hop acts for 2019

Kanye West and Jay-Z are the highest-paid hip hop acts for 2019Sunday, September 22, 2019
Forbes has named the highest-paid hip hop acts of 2019, and the list has the Internet talking.
Kanye West re-entered the list after being absent for more than 10 years. His strong $150 million put him in the number one spot, thanks to his company Yeezy.
“There was a beam of light on the idea of me making athletic footwear,” West told Forbes in August.
Next in line is Jay-Z who generated $81 million that was generated primarily by the ‘On The Run Tour 11’ that was done with his wife, Beyoncé. Canadian rapper Drake is at number three with $75 million that was mainly accumulated through streaming.
P. Diddy is also on the list at number four with $70 million. The bulk of hus cash came for him deal with Ciroc.
While there was no woman in the top 10, Nicki Minaj made the Forbes list at number 12 with $29 million, while Cardi B was at number 13 with $28 million.
The numbers represent pretax income from June 2018 to June 2019 before deducting fees for agents, managers and lawyers; figures are based on data from Nielsen Music, Pollstar, Bandsintown and interviews with experts, handlers and some of the stars themselves.
The top 10 on the list are:
10. Childish Gambino ($35 million)
9. Migos ($36 million)
8. Kendrick Lamar ($38.5 million)
7. DJ Khaled ($40 million)
6. Eminem ($50 million)
5. Travis Scott ($58 million)
4. Diddy ($70 million)
3. Drake ($75 million)
2. Jay-Z ($81 million)
1. Kanye West ($150 million)
— Written by Shania Hanchard
