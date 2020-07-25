Kanye West asks for Kim Kardashian’s forgiveness in tweet

Kanye West returned to Twitter where he had an

The public apology was tweeted to make amends for airing the couple’s private matters during a campaign rally and on social media over the week.

“I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” West tweeted today, July 25.

During the presidential rally, he launched into an outburst during which he shared that the two considered aborting their oldest child, North.

“In the Bible it says, ‘Thou shall not kill.’ I remember my girlfriend [now wife, Kim Kardashian] called me screaming and crying … she said, ‘I’m pregnant’ … She said she was a pregnant and for one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” West said at the rally last weekend.

On Monday, he posted a series of tweets directed at Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Two days later, Kim came to her husband’s defense with a public statement which addressed issues including West’s bipolar disorder.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” Kardashian said.