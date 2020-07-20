Kanye West criticises Harriet Tubman, gets slammed online

Kanye West criticised Harriet Tubman yesterday at his first political rally staged in a bid to become president of the United States.

The rapper told people at the North Charleston, South Carolina rally that Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people”, in a reproach of the Underground Railroad system which helped enslaved people escape to freedom.

Sections of the sections of the several hundred people gathered started booing the All of the Lights artiste who had many puzzled as to the seriousness of his presidential bid on July 4.

He also spoke about religion, trade and abortion, saying he thought women should be allowed to terminate pregnancies but that they should be offered incentives not to.

West’s name continues to trend on social media as users share widespread condemnation of his thoughts on Tubman, a black woman who escaped slavery and helped other enslaved black men and women to travel north to freedom during the 19th century.

The erratic artiste turned up at his campaign event wearing a bullet proof vest and “2020” shaved into his head.

