Kanye West gets roasted after phone call with Taylor Swift gets leaked

Just when you thought the Kanye-Taylor beef

was old news, a leaked phone call of the Famous

fiasco has somehow displaced the coronavirus as the top trending topic on

social media.

In what is being described by some as another stunt by Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, to keep her family in the news, the phone call gives more details about the conversation between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, and let’s just say that Yeezy is being dragged.

Backtracking, Kanye released Famous in 2016, which reaped much backlash from Swift who claimed she did not give approval to be called a bi**ch on the track.

The single, which touts Yeezy as the reason for Swift’s fame, was the topic of a lengthy phone call between the acts, caught on video ahead of its release.

In an attempt to label Swift a liar, Kanye’s wife, Kim, uploaded short snippets of the private conversation online, which represented Swift giving her approval to the song’s lyrics. However, the recent leak of a longer video vindicates Swift, who was not informed about the line, “I made that bi**ch famous”, and instead shows where she approved the lyrics, “For all my Southside ni**as that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.”

Taylor sounded uncomfortable and sad during the call and expressed concern about the lyrics being mean. Kanye, however, spent most of the call selling her on the song’s seemingly innocent lyrics, even adding that his wife approves.

Though Swift has taken the high road in not roasting ‘Kimye’ since the leak, fans have not been so graceful.

“Kris saw that everybody was talking about COVID-19 so she had to consult the devil and get straight to business,” said one user.

“I bet Kourtney released it, she can’t stand her sisters,” joked another.

“Kanye hates Taylor Swift because she’s taller than him…”

Then there were these.

“This is the longest nonsense conversation I bet Taylor ever had,” commented one user.

Another said, “I feel bad for Taylor, she trusted him. He smiled and lied through his teeth, it’s saddening.”

“I wasted 20 minutes of my life hearing Kanye talk about himself and how good he is.”

The Kanye-Taylor beef traces back to 2009 when the rapper interrupted Swift upon accepting her VMA award for Best Female Video. Though the two reconciled, the Famous furore glazed old wounds.

While some are calling for Kanye to apologise to Swift, the Shake It Off singer has already moved on and is playing her part in assisting charities for coronavirus efforts.