Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of deceased dad for birthday

Kanye West surprised his wife Kim

Kardashian with a hologram of her deceased father for her birthday.

The reality star and beauty mogul shared a recording of the moment on her Instagram page yesterday, which sees dad, Robert, telling her he’s proud of the woman she’s become.

“Happy birthday Kimberly,” he started. “Look at you, you’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and brother and the kids every day.”

The late lawyer, who was dressed in a nude suit, said he drops hints that he’s around, and even danced to Barry Mann’s Who Put the Bump as he reminisced on their car rides.

Of all her accomplishments, he said he is most proud of her decision to pursue law. Kardashian is known for defending OJ Simpson at his infamous murder trial in the 1990s.

“All of your hard work and all the business you have built are incredible, but most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and a hard road, but it’s worth it and I’m with you every step of the way.”

He also lauded her contribution to Armenian society of which he was from, and said it’s been “the most beautiful thing” to see her start her own family.

West gifted the hologram so hearing Kardashian sing his praises wasn’t surprising.

“You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West,” he said. “You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and I’m always with you. I have built a firewall around our family.”

Kardashian was also father to Khloe, Kourtney and Robert Kardashian Jr.

Kim was 22 when he died in 2003 and said the gesture was indeed one for the books.

“It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion,” she said. “I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

Holograms are basically computer-generated illusions which use algorithms to mimic attributes of a person or thing. Advanced algorithms can further increase the likeness of the projected image by taking in a subject’s height, voice and unique features. Several holograms have been designed over the years of celebrities including Elvis Presley, Tupac Shakur and more recently, Whitney Houston.