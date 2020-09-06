Kanye West has spent nearly US$6M on his campaign

Kanye West has spent just shy of US$6 million so far bid to become president of the United States.

Almost all the money has come from his own funds in a personal loan he made to the campaign.

So far, West has spent US$5.86 million with much of it going towards consultants and fees.

He has received only a handful of donations, eight to be specific, between US$200 and US$1,000 with the campaign has debt of about US$1.2 million.

The information was made available through his filings with the Federal Election Commission on Friday.

West launched his campaign on July 4 and has spent much of the time since trying to get on state ballots. He has so far made it onto the ballots for Iowa, Tennessee, Idaho and Utah.