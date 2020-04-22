Kanye West helps to provide 300,000 meals to LA’s vulnerable people

Kanye West helps to provide 300,000 meals to LA’s vulnerable peopleWednesday, April 22, 2020
|
Kanye West has teamed up with Chick-Fil-A to provide 300,000 meals to vulnerable people in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 42-year-old rapper and the fast-food franchise have joined forces with the Los Angeles’ Dream Center, a nonprofit Christian organization, to provide around 11,000 meals a day to those in need in Los Angeles.
Dream Center founder Matthew Barnett told Fox News in a statement: “Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it.
“The Los Angeles Dream Centre has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials. I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community.
“I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality. This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”
Barnett added that the Jesus Is King rapper’s generosity enabled the organization to deliver to vulnerable people who need to remain isolated in their homes.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy