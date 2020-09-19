Kanye West in Jamaica… but what about quarantine?Saturday, September 19, 2020
|
Not long
after urinating on his Grammy Award, rapper Kanye West has found himself in
Jamaica, and he has not been in quarantine.
On Friday afternoon, the rap star shared a picture of him and Buju having a discussion in what seemed like the reggae artisteâ€™s studio in St Andrew.
â€œGREATNESS IN THE MAKING,â€ was his caption.
Usually, fans would be eager to know what kind of work the two would be doing together. But not this time. They were more concerned about the fact that Kanye would not have quarantined for the 14 days as required for people who have arrived in Jamaica from overseas as per the COVID-19 protocols.
â€œHim nuh quarantine cuz 2 days ago him did a p*ss pon Twitter,â€ one person said.
â€œSo him no quarantine? A wa kinda cho bubble gum foolishness a gwan ya so? Mi no understand them ppl ya,â€ another added.
While some were concerned about quarantine, others just wanted the entertainers to put on masks.
â€œBuju baby Ÿ‘‘Ÿ‘‘Ÿ‘‘Ÿ‘‘get a mask husband plz,â€ one social media user said.
This is Kanyeâ€™s second time in Jamaica in about a year, as he staged his Sunday Service worship session at Emancipation Park in New Kingston in October 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy