Kanye West is still running for US president. Maybe

Kanye West is still running for US president. MaybeThursday, July 16, 2020
|
Keep ‘em guessing seems to be the mantra of Kanye West
this year.
From a tweet that announced his run for president of the United States to news reports that he is no longer a likely candidate, it’s been hard to keep up with this particular Kardashian spouse.
The All of the Lights rapper has reportedly qualified to appear on the presidential ballot for Oklahoma, but there is uncertainty as to what all this means.
West met the requirements to be included on the state’s ballot before the filing deadline, after a representative filed the relevant paperwork and paid US$35,000 to have the application filed yesterday, July 15.
Kanye missed the deadline for filing for several other states and it remains to be seen if he will get the required number of signatures to qualify.
The billionaire, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, first announced his bid for the presidency in a tweet on July 4.
The world collectively waits with bated breath to see what the superstar will do next, and if there is more to his plans to have his potential administration be similar to that of the fictional Wakanda from the Black Panther movie.
