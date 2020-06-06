Kanye West marches with Black Lives Matter protesters in Chicago

Billionaire rapper and businessman Kanye West was among protesters marching for justice for George Floyd in Chicago on Friday.

Clad in a black hoodie, and a black mask, and surrounded by bodyguards, Kanye joined those in his hometown of Chicago seeking justice.

He also donated US$2 million to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Some of the money Kanye donated will also be used to fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Donations were also made to the legal teams of Arbery, who was gunned down while jogging in Georgia in February, and Taylor, who was killed in her home in Louisville in March. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.