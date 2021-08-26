Kanye West rebuilds childhood home for ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West rebuilds childhood home for ‘Donda’ listening partyThursday, August 26, 2021
|
Kanye West is recreating his childhood home as part of the set for his third Donda listening party. The event will take place in the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago and is set for Thursday, August 26.
Following a spat with Drake over the weekend, West cleared his Instagram account before posting a random photo of his childhood home. He then proceeded to post several photos related to the upcoming album.
The rapper reportedly repurchased his childhood home in Chicago last year for USD 225,000. In 2018, the home was featured on an episode of Keeping up with Kardashians. As far back as 2011, West had visited his childhood home as part of the promotion of Watch the Throne, his joint album with Jay-Z.
The rapper, known for his elaborate PR stunts, also unveiled his 10th studio album in front of a large crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last month.
Donda’s first listening party was live-streamed on AppleMusic and sold out the Atlanta venue following West’s announcement of the event. The rapper received an outpouring of support with appearances by Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian, and soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
