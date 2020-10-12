Kanye West releases presidential ad

Kanye West releases presidential adMonday, October 12, 2020
Kanye West is really doing this US presidential campaign thing. Less than a month before the elections, the 43-year-old rapper has finally released the first ad for his campaign and, well, it’s something.
Sharing a message about faith, religion, and prayer, West implores voters to choose what is “best for our nation”.
“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”
Looking quite presidential in a T-shirt, while standing on a podium with the American flag behind him, West stares rather blankly at a teleprompter and beseeches Americans to live up to their true destiny.
“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves, we are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other,” he declared.
West also included some photos of his younger self in the ad. He uses those to emphasise the importance of the unit in building back America.
“We will build a stronger country, by building stronger families Families are the building blocks of society-of a nation.”
