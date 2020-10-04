Kanye West sends prayers to Trump after COVID-19 confirmation

Kanye West has shared his well-wishes for US presidential opponent Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania, who are being treated for COVID-19.

West, who announced he was running for the country’s top job on July 4, took to his favourite platform, Twitter, yesterday to send some positivity to the Trumps who were confirmed to have the virus last week.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

Other celebs, including Cardi B, Ice-T and 50 Cent have also taken to social media to share varying reactions to the Trumps’ diagnoses since news broke early Friday morning.