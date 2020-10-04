Kanye West sends prayers to Trump after COVID-19 confirmation

Kanye West sends prayers to Trump after COVID-19 confirmationSunday, October 04, 2020
|
Kanye West has shared his well-wishes for US presidential opponent Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania, who are being treated for COVID-19.
West, who announced he was running for the country’s top job on July 4, took to his favourite platform, Twitter, yesterday to send some positivity to the Trumps who were confirmed to have the virus last week.
“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”
Other celebs, including Cardi B, Ice-T and 50 Cent have also taken to social media to share varying reactions to the Trumps’ diagnoses since news broke early Friday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy