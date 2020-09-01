Kanye West sues to get on West Virginia ballot

Kanye West sues to get on West Virginia ballotTuesday, September 01, 2020
|
Kanye West is continuing his bid for the US presidency.
The rapper has sued the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office after being informed that he didn’t have enough qualified signatures to make it onto the state’s ballot.
West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters to make the cut. He submitted 15,000 signatures more than twice the amount required, but only 6,383 of the total were confirmed, said the Secretary of State spokesperson, Mike Queen.
Based on the suit filed, West claims he did not get a chance to challenge the decision, said media reports yesterday, August 31. The lawsuit requests an emergency hearing date and a ruling that would allow his name to be listed.
The All of the Lights rapper announced his bid for the presidency on July 4, a campaign that many suggest is a ploy to pull votes from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in favour of the Republican party.
