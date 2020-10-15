Kanye West sweeps gospel categories at Billboard Music Awards

Kanye West sweeps gospel categories at Billboard Music AwardsThursday, October 15, 2020
|
Between running for
The artiste, who released a gospel album Jesus Is King in October last year, swept the gospel categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles last evening.
West copped the award for top gospel artiste, beating out the better known acts in the genre including Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and the Sunday Service Choir.
That win was just one of four that West would take home in the field at the show hosted for the third consecutive year by Kelly Clarkson, and without an audience.
Jesus Is King won the awards for top Christian album – over entries by Bethel Music, Casting Crowns, Hillsong United and Skillet – and top gospel album, beating out Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers, William McDowell and the Sunday Service Choir.
Follow God, a track from the West’s album, also won big when it claimed the award for top gospel song over Kirk Franklin’s Love Theory and three other entries by West, Closed Sunday, On God and Selah.
