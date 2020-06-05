Kanye West to pay college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter

Kanye West to pay college tuition for George Floyd’s daughterFriday, June 05, 2020
Rapper Kanye West has committed to paying the
college tuition of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna.
A representative for West told CNN that he had created an education plan for six-year-old, a week after her father, an unarmed black man, died at the hands of police in Minnesota.
In addition to the college fund, West also made a US$2 million donation to support the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Floyd died after a police officer pinned him to the ground, with his knees on Floyd’s neck, for more than eight minutes, as the deceased said he could not breathe and pleaded to not be killed. The officer, Derek Chauvin, yesterday had his charged upgraded to second-degree murder by prosecutors.
Arbery, a black man, was killed after being chased by two armed white men while jogging in Georgia in February. The two have been arrested, along with a third white man, who videotaped the incident and hit Arbery with his car.
Taylor was shot multiple times in her apartment by police officers who forcefully entered her Kentucky home in March. Her killing is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
