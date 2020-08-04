Kanye West withdraws petition to appear on New Jersey presidential ballot

Kanye

West’s presidential bid in the United States continues to puzzle many as onlookers

wonder if he is making a legitimate run for the post.

The rapper and designer has withdrawn his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot according to an email correspondence from his team to administrative law judge Gail Cookson.

The email said, “At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr West’s name on the New Jersey ballot.”

A reply from Cookson to West’s email accepted the artiste’s note as a withdrawal of his petition to be placed in nomination for the presidency.

Kanye’s petition was challenged last month after an election law attorney, Scott Salmon, who is also a registered Democrat, said the signatures were incomplete and some appeared to have been written by the same person.

Salmon said, “I am glad that the Kanye campaign has realised that their petition was so deficient that it wasn’t even worth defending. It sort of highlights the fact that it shouldn’t have been submitted in the first place.”

West announced his presidential bid on Twitter last month, and has since been making headlines for a rant at his first, and only, campaign rally, which prompted wide Kim Kardashian West to ask for empathy for him, particularly as he’s bipolar.