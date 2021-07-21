Kanye’s album ‘Donda’ is coming, here’s what we know so far

Kanye’s album ‘Donda’ is coming, here’s what we know so farWednesday, July 21, 2021
Kanye West has been quite tight-lipped about his upcoming album, Donda. But all the leaks and secret concerts show that he definitely wants people talking about it. The album is set to feature Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Travis Scott, and Kaycyy.
One of the album’s songs, No Child Left Behind was featured in a 30-second beats advert with America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson. A listening party was held at the ChurchLV in Las Vegas recently. But another one will be held on Thursday, July 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, at 8 p.m. This listening will be live-streamed worldwide via Apple.
Donda is named after Kanye west’s late mother, who died in 2007. Donda is a 12 track follow-up album of 2019 released, Jesus Is King. It is also his first full-length project since 2019.
