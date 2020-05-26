“Karen” trends after white woman calls police on black man who asked her to leash dog

The name Karen began trending on Twitter yesterday, May 5, after a white woman was captured on video calling the cops on a black man.

While the woman in the video’s real name is Amy Cooper and not Karen – Karen is popularly used to refer to entitled white women.

The video, which is a little over a minute long in duration, captures the exchange between the duo in Central Park which started when the man asked the woman to leash her dog.

Park rules state that dogs must be leashed at all times in the section of the park known as ‘Ramble’.

The video begins with the woman telling the man to stop filming her.

“Please don’t come close to me,” the man, who is not seen in the clip, is heard saying several times.

The woman then threatens to call the cops if the man continues to video her.

The man, clearly unbothered by her threats, invites her to “please call the cops”.

The woman responds saying, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

“Please tell them whatever you like,” the man responds.

Shortly afterward, the woman is seen pulling off her mask and is heard saying that she and her dog are being threatened by an African American man wearing a bicycle helmet.

Later she appears to have a complete meltdown, screaming in a high -pitched tone, “I’m being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately.”

Throughout the ordeal, the woman is captured pulling the dog aggressively by sections of his collar as it seems she struggles to attach him to his leash.

Once the dog is leashed the man is heard saying, “thank you” and the video ends.

The video went viral on Twitter, racking up over 13 million views; with many users slamming the woman for what they deemed to be ‘racially charged behaviour’, subsequently labelling her as a “Karen”.

Twitter users then went on a search to uncover the identity of the woman in the video.

A LinkedIn search revealed that the woman in question is an employee at Franklin Templeton – an investment firm.

Angry social media users began tweeting the company to fire the employee.

In a statement released on the platform, the company said it had been made aware of the incident involving its employee and that employee in question had been placed on administrative leave.

As for the dog in the video, he was turned into the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue Inc, according to a Facebook post from the organization.