Kartel drops ‘Then You And Me’ to great fanfare

Kartel might be incarcerated but it seems like everything he touches is gold and his latest effort Then You And Me—which is accompanied by a music video—appears to be no different.

The song—which is said to be dedicated to the mother of his children, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson—basically speaks of the ups and downs of love that partners can face in relationships. Kartel gets really deep as he sings about these challenges and opens up about his situation.

A major selling point though is the accompanying music video, but to call it a music video though is kind of underselling it as it really works out as a short film, which expands on what Kartel has sought to bring across through his song.

In the video, directed by J Will, the couple presented is facing challenges, which they have difficulties handling. It really pulls at the heart string and Kartel may be getting the reaction he was looking for.

Fans have been expressing their love for track. One Twitter user noted: “Seeing this video for the first time and I must say that I really appreciate the concept and the message is appropriate for a good amount of relationships in #Jamaica. I’m impressed by the production #FinanceTwitterJa. Production like this is fit for export.”

The video has racked up over 600,000 views since its release on Christmas Day.