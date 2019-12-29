‘Kartel still King’! Incarcerated deejay rules YouTube streams in Jamaica

Vybz Kartel has proved for yet another year

that his music continues to dominate the Dancehall landscape as he returns as

the most streamed artiste on local YouTube counters.

According to YouTube metrics, Kartel amassed an eye-watering 65 million streams for the period January 1 to December 29 – far outperforming Chronic Law and Alkaline as Jamaica’s top three musicians.

Tee Jay, 6ixx leader Squash, Masicka, Popcaan, Dexta Daps, Tommy Lee Sparta and Shenseea as the lone female round out the top ten places in terms of sheer views.

As we close out what has been a truly epic year for Reggae and dancehall, BUZZ presents, in ascending order, the top 20 most-streamed artistes in Jamaica:

20. QuadA: 9.79 million views

19. Daddy1: 10.1 million views

18. Khalid: 11.1 million views

17. Nicki Minaj: 11.3 million views

16. Koffee: 12 million views

15. Rygin King: 12.4 million views

14. Spice: 13.8 million views

13. Tasha Cobbs: 14.6 million views

12. Jahvillani: 15 million views

11. Chris Brown: 15.7 million views

10. Shenseea: 16.9 million views

9. Tommy Lee Sparta: 18.7 million views

8. Dexta Daps: 19.4 million views

7. Popcaan: 20.5 million views

6. Masicka: 23.8 million views

5. Squash: 26.5 million views

4. Tee Jay: 27.4 million views

3. Alkaline: 39.1 million views

2. Chronic Law: 39.6 million views

1. Vybz Kartel: 65.7 million views