‘Kartel still King’! Incarcerated deejay rules YouTube streams in Jamaica

‘Kartel still King’! Incarcerated deejay rules YouTube streams in JamaicaSunday, December 29, 2019
|
Vybz Kartel has proved for yet another year
that his music continues to dominate the Dancehall landscape as he returns as
the most streamed artiste on local YouTube counters.
According to YouTube metrics, Kartel amassed an eye-watering 65 million streams for the period January 1 to December 29 – far outperforming Chronic Law and Alkaline as Jamaica’s top three musicians.
Tee Jay, 6ixx leader Squash, Masicka, Popcaan, Dexta Daps, Tommy Lee Sparta and Shenseea as the lone female round out the top ten places in terms of sheer views.
As we close out what has been a truly epic year for Reggae and dancehall, BUZZ presents, in ascending order, the top 20 most-streamed artistes in Jamaica:
20. QuadA: 9.79 million views
19. Daddy1: 10.1 million views
18. Khalid: 11.1 million views
17. Nicki Minaj: 11.3 million views
16. Koffee: 12 million views
15. Rygin King: 12.4 million views
14. Spice: 13.8 million views
13. Tasha Cobbs: 14.6 million views
12. Jahvillani: 15 million views
11. Chris Brown: 15.7 million views
10. Shenseea: 16.9 million views
9. Tommy Lee Sparta: 18.7 million views
8. Dexta Daps: 19.4 million views
7. Popcaan: 20.5 million views
6. Masicka: 23.8 million views
5. Squash: 26.5 million views
4. Tee Jay: 27.4 million views
3. Alkaline: 39.1 million views
2. Chronic Law: 39.6 million views
1. Vybz Kartel: 65.7 million views
