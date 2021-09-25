Kartel touts resilience after 10 years behind bars

Dancehall star Vybz Kartel is certainly embracing a positive outlook on life despite being in custody for the last ten years, spending seven of them in prison.

Taking a defiant stance, the ‘Born Fi Dis’ artiste used his Instagram account to provide friend and foe alike with an update on his life which despite his current predicament seems to going well.

Writing on Friday, September 24, he remarked he has just made some financial moves that has benefitted members of his family including his grandson.

“Just buy a bigger house fi me parents pon di hill since month, transfer two properties inna me son’s name fi him 18th birthday & buy him 8.9 acres a land Fi celebrate the birth of him son this month as well (me grandson). Me daughter (get shy & say daddy please take out my part till the results come, I’m so proud of her cause she just 14 years old!” the ‘Trailer Load Of Money’ artiste remarked.

He also used the opportunity to share that he is not daunted by what is happening, remarking that he is feeling unstoppable using a snippet of Lila Ike’s’ ‘Where I’m Coming From’ to drive his point across.

“Me stronger dan ever mentally and physically after dem think me a go mashup. Celebrating Vanity? No! Blessinge a count! Big up me supporters & a special big up to my haters, both of you doing a great job to motivate unstoppable me from humble beginnings but the legacy continues” he highlighted.

Kartel also used the opportunity to share a picture of himself which showed him more buffer looking set against a background which included exercise weights.

Kartel was arrested in September 2011 after police raided his house in Norbrook St Andrew. Since that time Kartel has not tasted any freedom as he has constantly been remanded until he was convicted of murder in 2014. He is currently appealing the sentence.

Despite all of this, the ‘Pressure’ artiste has maintained a strong presence at the top of the dancehall charts, releasing a number of songs and albums during his time in prison.