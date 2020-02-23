Kartel’s ‘Fever’ gets gold certification

Kartel’s ‘Fever’ gets gold certificationSunday, February 23, 2020
To his fans, anything Vybz Kartel touches is gold, and now his hit track ‘Fever‘ definitely is, after it received that certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
‘Fever‘ was released in June 2016 and received the certification on February 7, 2020. Upon its release, ‘Fever’ instantly became a summer anthem for the masses becoming one of the top tracks of the year and one of the top tracks for Kartel.
This is the dancehall artiste’s first gold certification according to the RIAA and now ranks him as one of the top dancehall entertainers, albeit while still incarcerated.
The song was released through Adidjaheim, TJ Records and Zojak Worldwide and continues to be a mainstay on the party scenes.
