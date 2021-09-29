Karting continues

The Jamaica Karting Association (JKA) continued its 2021 championship season on September 25, when it held its third meet for the year at the Palisadoes International Raceway, Kingston.

Neil Williams, vice president — JKA, explained that the association was grateful for the opportunity to race as granted by the Jamaican government. The JKA was the first and currently the only motorsports entity allowed to hold competitive events on the island. They do so with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including no spectators.

The meet, while smaller than usual, had active racing across its four classes. Alexander Gaddishaw was the points winner in Rotax Micro Max. Beckham Toupikov battled rivals Justin Donaldson and Luke Spencer to stay atop the Mini Max class standings.

Currently the majority of the action takes place in the Rotax Junior class as Tommi Gore and Zander Williams aim for top honours. Gore was the ace for the meet by starting the day on pole position and having a clean sweep of all four races, including a stunning race from the back of the pack to the front during the fourth reverse grid final race of the day. Michael Paisley was the top racer in the lap time indexed Super Rotax class.

Neil says the JKA will continue to work within the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health, and hopes to be able to hold meet four at the end of October. He further explained that there were plans in place for an international meet in November, however under the current conditions he’s more positive that such an event can take placein2022.