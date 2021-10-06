Kashief Lindo drops ‘Love On’

Love On, Kashief Lindo’s first album in nine years, was released on October 1 by Heavy Beat Records. The 14- song set is produced by his father Willie Lindo.

As its title implies, Love On is a romantic collection. Its lead single is Prisoner of Love, originally done by James Brown over 50 years ago.

He also covers Goodbye Now Forever, made popular by ska duo The Clarendonians in the 1960s.

The South Florida-based singer’s previous album, A Reggae Tribute to Michael Jackson, was released in 2012.

The romance of Love On is a return to lovers rock for Kashief Lindo who announced his career over 20 years ago with uptempo ballads such as The First Cut and No Can Do.

Heavy Beat Records is one of the most successful exponents of lovers rock reggae. The company had a golden run in the 1970s when Willie Lindo produced a number of outstanding songs including I Wanna Wake up With You by Boris Gardiner; What One Dance Can Do by Beres Hammond; I Love You Too Much by Wayne Wade and Inseparable from Dennis Brown.