â€˜Keep breaking those recordsâ€™: Usain Bolt drops morale-boosting reply for Naomi Osaka

It hadnâ€™t been a day since Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka name-dropped sprint king Usain Bolt as her greatest inspiration, and the Jamaican legend responded that theyâ€™ll make her wish of meeting happen.

After breaking records of her own by surpassing Serena Williams to become the highest-paid female athlete in the history of womenâ€™s tennis, Osaka said that tweeted that she hoped she could meet Bolt.

Not long after the tweet began trending, Bolt, being a multi record-holder himself, told Osaka to continue her already impressive career.

We will me make it happen. Keep breaking those records Ÿ™Ÿ¿ â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) https://t.co/G8b0yewA47May 24, 2020

Osaka, earning US$37.4 million in the last 12 months from prize money and endorsements, just edged out Serena Williams as the highest-paid female athlete of the last calendar year.

The 22-year-old right-hander then set an all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year, surpassing Maria Sharapova, who previously held the record with US$29.7 million in 2015.

Currently ranked 10th in the world, Osaka, who has Haitian heritage, fought tooth-and-nail to win the 2019 Australian Open, as was the first woman to win consecutive Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams in 2015.

The athlete is also the second Asian woman after Li Na from China to win a singles grand slam title.