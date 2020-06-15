Keep Dreaming: Dream Weekend postponed; no refund for ticket holders

For those who held out hope that they’ll be able to attend Dream Weekend this summer, it’s time to wake up!

Dream Weekend today, June 15, said the week-long event will be postponed for a year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as it has not received permission to stage the annual affair.

Originally scheduled for August 5-9, 2020, the event will be held next year instead, with the August 5-9 dates remaining.

Dream said the decision was taken after numerous meetings and continuous dialogue with the various ministries which govern entertainment in Jamaica.

“While many of you may be disappointed, through discussions directly with many of our Dreamers, we realise that most of you are still not comfortable at the thought of partying with thousands of your fellow patrons, with very little opportunity for social distancing,” the organisers said in a statement.

Would-be patrons will not be able to receive a refund, as the company said its no refund policy is clearly stated for tickets bought in person or offline. However, it added that they will be valid for the rescheduled dates next year. “Additionally, since there are no refunds on tickets, we will facilitate name changes and ticket transfers free of cost to all ticket holders,” the statement continued.

Jamaica has confirmed 617 coronavirus with 10 deaths reported.