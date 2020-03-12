Keep it to yourself: Jamaican comedian tackles coronavirus with song

Jamaican comedian Kevin â€˜Kevin2woKrayzeeâ€™ Swaby has highlighted coronavirus in a track called Keep It To Yourself.

The popular social media personality did a remake of Queen Ifricaâ€™s Keep It To Yourself in which he sang about coronavirus and ways to limit the spread of the disease.

â€œIf yuh feel like yuh wah cough, keep it to yourself/ Yuh feel like yuh wah sneeze, keep it to yourself/ Mi nuh wah ketch corona, keep it to yourself,â€ he said in the video that he posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Kevin also said he would be avoiding â€˜boom fistsâ€™ and â€˜thumb flicksâ€™. And he mentioned the use of gloves, face masks and Lysol while urging persons to wash their hands.

But in all of that, the comedian urged the public to remain calm. â€œNo need to panic,â€ he said.

"NO NEED TO PANIC."

Based on his interesting take on educating the public about the virus, it is not surprising that he would get the approval of Queen Ifrica.

â€œDat bad still my yute. Only Jamaica, if mi love wi one more time,â€ she commented.

The video was viewed more than 34,000 times within 14 hours, and it has received more than 500 comments. There were also persons calling on Kevin to release the song officially or begin a career as a recording artiste.