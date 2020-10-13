“Keep putting up that resistance”: Beres Hammond offers comfort to fans

“Keep putting up that resistance”: Beres Hammond offers comfort to fansTuesday, October 13, 2020
|
Reggae
legend Beres Hammond seems to miss performing but is encouraging fans to remain
positive as the world continues to face a global pandemic that has exacerbated existing
problems.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, Hammond shared a video of himself performing his iconic track Putting Up Resistance along with a message that many will find comforting in these times.
The clip was captioned, â€œMy family! This post serves as a reminder to you, stay strong, stay positive, never give in!â€
The prolific artiste hit-maker continued, â€œI long to see all of you, until then keep putting up that resistance! Love you my FAMILYâ€
Entertainment across the world has been significantly affected by the pandemic which has infected more than 37 million and killed over a million.
Numerous venues have shuttered as COVID-19 protocols require safe distancing and reduced numbers that have made them inoperable.
As the virus continues to spread, recording its largest daily total just this past week, it remains to be seen just how soon fans will get to see the crooner on stage once more.
