Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband wants $5.2M per year in spousal and child support

Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband wants $5.2M per year in spousal and child supportTuesday, December 01, 2020
|
If Kelly Clarkson’s
estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has his way in their divorce battle, he
would pocket more than $5 million per year in spousal and child support.
It is understood that 43-year-old Blackstock, who is a music manager, wants $436,000 monthly to care for him and their kids. If granted his request, he would get $5.2 million.
According to a source, Blackstock “been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support per month.”
“Additionally, he’s already asked for $2 million for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone,” the source told People.
Blackstock’s request is even more interesting since Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of their kids – River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4 – in court on Monday.
Clarkson first filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy