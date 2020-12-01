Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband wants $5.2M per year in spousal and child support

If Kelly Clarkson’s

estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has his way in their divorce battle, he

would pocket more than $5 million per year in spousal and child support.

It is understood that 43-year-old Blackstock, who is a music manager, wants $436,000 monthly to care for him and their kids. If granted his request, he would get $5.2 million.

According to a source, Blackstock “been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support per month.”

“Additionally, he’s already asked for $2 million for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone,” the source told People.

Blackstock’s request is even more interesting since Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of their kids – River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4 – in court on Monday.

Clarkson first filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage.