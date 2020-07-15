Kelly Rowland tortured herself over Beyoncé comparisons

WWBD? For those not part of the Beyhive – Beyoncé’s loyal following, the term means ‘What would Beyoncé do?’

The question was something singer Kelly Rowland asked herself for much of her career, not because she wanted to emulate the Single Ladies artiste but because she feared whatever she did would lead to eventual comparisons between the two.

Rowland and Beyoncé started off started off in the girl group Girls Tyme together, three decades ago, before going on to form the best-selling trio, Destiny’s Child, with bandmate Michelle Williams.

Comparisons between the other band members and Beyoncé, the outright star for many, were rife throughout their successful turn as an international act.

During a recent episode of The Voice Australia, Rowland, who serves as a judge on the show, spoke candidly with contestant Chris Sebastian whose brother, Guy, is a pop star.

“I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?” Rowland said. “I would just torture myself in my head.”

She continued that she would often question her choices to avoid comparisions. “’I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B.’ Or, ‘I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B.’ They’re gonna compare anyway.”

Rowland admitted that the comparisons did trouble her,noting she “would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me.”