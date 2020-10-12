Kemar Highcon and Patrice Roberts make sweet music together

Kemar Highcon and Patrice Roberts make sweet music togetherMonday, October 12, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Kemar Highcon and soca star Patrice Robert created something sweet when
they recently collaborated for Start Up.
Released last week, Start Up is one of the songs on the ‘Candy Shack’ Rhythm. Other acts featured on the rhythm are Konshens, Kerwin Dubois, Destra Garcia and Azaryah.
Start Up was produced by Stadic & Jonny Blaze.
While most people will not be able to go out and dance up a storm to the song, they still showed appreciation.
“Dancehall soca drop ina d club… Patrice voice is so sweet, no one compares,” one viewer said on YouTube.
“Here she go again Patrice doing her thing,” another added.
Meanwhile, Kemar will be hosting a birthday celebration and a single release event called Big Vybz on October 25. It will be held at a secret location in Connecticut, United States. Music will be provided by Chromatic, Hotta Rice, Ruxie CD Fantasy, Sibling Music, DJ Mula, DJ Fire and New Vybz.
