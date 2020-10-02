Kemar Highcon is now a dad!Friday, October 02, 2020
Sorry to break all of your hearts, but it looks like dancehallâ€™s â€˜Saucebossâ€™, Kemar Highcon is not only taken, but heâ€™s also now a new father.
The Talk Bout artiste posted a photo of himself holding a baby, while looking awed, with only the boy baby emoji as caption.
His post was immediately flooded with fellow artistes and fans congratulating him on this new journey.
â€œCongrats my g big move,â€ dancehall artiste Ding Dong commented.
â€œCongratulations fam!! Pure joy inno!,â€ reggae singer, who just welcomed the birth of his twin girls, wrote.
â€œYea brocuzâ€¦Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ‰Ÿ‰Ÿ‰,â€ Dexta Daps commented.
But there were some females fans who werenâ€™t taking this news well. â€œKemar what is this?? Ÿ™„ Iâ€™m so upset! I had plans for us and now you have a baby? Ÿ’”Ÿ˜ª.. My heart is broken. I will never forget this dayŸ˜©,â€ one commented.
â€œNot my crush anymore. My heart Ÿ’”Ÿ’” mash up,â€ another wrote.
Others, meanwhile thought the the Whap artiste was just messing around.
â€œMan love keep up f**kry Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ Foofa baby this Kemar?,â€ someone asked.
