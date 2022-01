Kemar Highcon is now a dad!

Sorry to break all of your hearts, but it looks like dancehall’s ‘Sauceboss’, Kemar Highcon is not only taken, but he’s also now a new father.

The Talk Bout artiste posted a photo of himself holding a baby, while looking awed, with only the boy baby emoji as caption.

His post was immediately flooded with fellow artistes and fans congratulating him on this new journey.

“Congrats my g big move,†dancehall artiste Ding Dong commented.

“Congratulations fam!! Pure joy inno!,†reggae singer, who just welcomed the birth of his twin girls, wrote.

“Yea brocuz…Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ‰Ÿ‰Ÿ‰,†Dexta Daps commented.

But there were some females fans who weren’t taking this news well. “Kemar what is this?? Ÿ™„ I’m so upset! I had plans for us and now you have a baby? Ÿ’”Ÿ˜ª.. My heart is broken. I will never forget this dayŸ˜©,†one commented.

“Not my crush anymore. My heart Ÿ’”Ÿ’” mash up,†another wrote.

Others, meanwhile thought the the Whap artiste was just messing around.

“Man love keep up f**kry Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ Foofa baby this Kemar?,†someone asked.