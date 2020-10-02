Kemar Highcon is now a dad!

Sorry to break all of your hearts, but it looks like dancehallâ€™s â€˜Saucebossâ€™, Kemar Highcon is not only taken, but heâ€™s also now a new father.

The Talk Bout artiste posted a photo of himself holding a baby, while looking awed, with only the boy baby emoji as caption.

His post was immediately flooded with fellow artistes and fans congratulating him on this new journey.

â€œCongrats my g big move,â€ dancehall artiste Ding Dong commented.

â€œCongratulations fam!! Pure joy inno!,â€ reggae singer, who just welcomed the birth of his twin girls, wrote.

â€œYea brocuzâ€¦Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ‰Ÿ‰Ÿ‰,â€ Dexta Daps commented.

But there were some females fans who werenâ€™t taking this news well. â€œKemar what is this?? Ÿ™„ Iâ€™m so upset! I had plans for us and now you have a baby? Ÿ’”Ÿ˜ª.. My heart is broken. I will never forget this dayŸ˜©,â€ one commented.

â€œNot my crush anymore. My heart Ÿ’”Ÿ’” mash up,â€ another wrote.

Others, meanwhile thought the the Whap artiste was just messing around.

â€œMan love keep up f**kry Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ Foofa baby this Kemar?,â€ someone asked.