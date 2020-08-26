Kemar Highcon tests negative for COVID-19

Kemar Highcon tests negative for COVID-19Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Dancehall
artiste Kemar Highcon has tested negative for COVID-19 possible exposure to the
virus during a much-criticised birthday party for Beenie Man.
The SO Saucy act shared a statement to his Instagram page yesterday, August 25, regarding his results.
“Following reports and footage of Kemar Highcon recently at an event where COVID-19 protocols were not evident, he proceeded to take a test where the result came back negative,” the statement said.
It continued that “While he is experiencing no symptoms, he is aware of all safety procedures and will uphold the requirements laid out by the Ministry of Health to limit his contact and follow all safety guidelines as we combat this virus.”
His message followed that of friend and collaborator Konshens who also shared his negative COVID results yesterday.
Dancehall artiste Beenie Man celebrated his 47th birthday with a party last Saturday which saw Konshens and Kemar Highcon among the guests.
Popcaan, Bounty Killer and Gyptian were also present at the event which had attendees, including Beenie’s daughter Desha Ravers, who were at Usain Bolt’s surprise birthday party the previous day. Bolt subsequently tested positive for the virus and is in self-quarantine.
The possible COVID-19 exposure at Beenie Man’s event also saw the withdrawal of Krystal Tomlinson, his partner and aspiring Member of Parliament, from last night’s national debate on social issues.
