Kes, Iwer sweep the Trinidad Road March 2020 title

The dynamic duo of Kees Dieffenthaller and Neil ‘Iwer’ George may have caused a tidal wave for Stage Gone Bad on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, but the Road March Crown is as good as theirs.

Earlier this week, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organization (TUCO) officially announced that the popular Soca hit had captured the prestigious title for the recently concluded Trinidad Carnival season.

The song, written by Andre Jeffers of Perception Management, was played 386 times during the Parade of The Bands. In second place was Conch Shell by Machel Montano, Iwer George and Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with 95 plays; while Soca songstress Nadia Batson snagged third place spot with 89 plays of her hit single FATT.

Speaking exclusively to BUZZ, the lead singer of Kes The Band was exhilarated by the historic win.

Road March kings Neil ‘Iwer’ George and Kes Dieffenthaller are flanked by members of their respective teams at a Stage Gone Bad press conference at the Queen’s Park Savannah (Photo: Perception Management)

“It’s an amazing experience to have a Road March Title song from beginning to end. The entire process was amazing and for it to be celebrated in the way that it was, it’s a feeling like no other,” he said.

Dieffenthaller also explained that he always expected the reception of the song to be a surprise and did not anticipate the overwhelming support from the masses.

“I think the surprise factor of it was something that peaked people’s interest. When they got into the song, they realized that ‘this was a really good hybrid between Iwer and Kes’. I don’t think I could have imagined it before, but to see it really happen is just amazing,” he told BUZZ.

Both Dieffenthaller and George made one last championship performance of Stage Gone Bad at “Carnival Langiappe” on Saturday (Feb. 29) at the Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah.

The event, which includes elements of Steelpan, Soca, Calypso and Mas, was hosted by the National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate the various title winners from throughout the Trinidad Carnival 2020 Season.